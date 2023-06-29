Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 565,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 411,057 shares.The stock last traded at $32.83 and had previously closed at $31.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

