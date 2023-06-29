Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) were up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 767,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,300,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Hawaiian Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $537.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Trading of Hawaiian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
