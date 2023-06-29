UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

