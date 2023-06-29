UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $474.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.