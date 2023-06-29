AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

