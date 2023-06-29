AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 10%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,008,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,225,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 888,995 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

