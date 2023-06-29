The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

