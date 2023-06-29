Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 31,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,010 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.