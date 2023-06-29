Frederick D. Disanto Buys 5,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $108,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

