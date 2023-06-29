Frederick D. Disanto Buys 5,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $108,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
NYSE:AP opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
