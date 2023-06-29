Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after buying an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after buying an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,033,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after buying an additional 6,412,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.