Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,151,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,941,978 shares.The stock last traded at $146.41 and had previously closed at $145.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

