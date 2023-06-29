ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Up 6.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.46. Approximately 111,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 267,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.53.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

