Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 227,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 289,835 shares.The stock last traded at $88.60 and had previously closed at $87.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

