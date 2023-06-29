Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.8 %
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.