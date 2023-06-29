Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

