Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.8% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.94. 1,742,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,681,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,076. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.