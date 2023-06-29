Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.52. 390,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,273,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Altus Power Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $875.20 million, a PE ratio of -273.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altus Power by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Altus Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

