Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.5 %

KIRK stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

