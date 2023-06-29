Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.