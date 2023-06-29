Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

