DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider Acquires $150,003.24 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 38,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $150,003.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 507,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,815.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

