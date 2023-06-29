DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider Acquires $150,003.24 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 38,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $150,003.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 507,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,815.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
