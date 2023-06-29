Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) versus Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Financial Analysis

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Paladin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty N/A N/A -$3.39 million ($0.06) -33.17 Paladin Energy $4.70 million 294.61 -$26.74 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Uranium Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paladin Energy.

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A -4.19% -3.84% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Uranium Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Uranium Royalty and Paladin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uranium Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 196.48%. Given Uranium Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the Manyingee project comprising three mining licenses and two exploration licenses covering an area of 1,307 hectares located in the north-west of Western Australia; and the Carley Bore project that consists of two contiguous exploration licenses with granted retention status in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Perth, Australia.

