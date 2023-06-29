Head to Head Review: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (LCDX) vs. Its Rivals

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Free Report) is one of 122 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A 0.00 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors $512.85 million $18.36 million 151.52

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors -57.47% -32.08% -12.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors 181 782 814 38 2.39

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics competitors beat Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

