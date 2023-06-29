Head to Head Review: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (LCDX) vs. Its Rivals

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Free Report) is one of 122 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|$512.85 million
|$18.36 million
|151.52
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|-57.47%
|-32.08%
|-12.06%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|181
|782
|814
|38
|2.39
As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
28.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics competitors beat Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.
