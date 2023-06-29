Critical Analysis: Generac (GNRC) & Its Rivals

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Motors & generators” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Generac to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Generac has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generac’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motors & generators” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Generac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Motors & generators” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 4 9 11 0 2.29 Generac Competitors 60 266 384 3 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Generac currently has a consensus price target of $171.77, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. As a group, “Motors & generators” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Generac’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generac has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 6.91% 19.63% 8.69% Generac Competitors -22.04% -8.24% -5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generac and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $4.56 billion $399.50 million 37.78 Generac Competitors $4.89 billion $54.99 million 24.11

Generac’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Generac. Generac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Generac beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products. It also provides commercial and industrial products comprising cleaner-burning natural gas fueled generators; light-commercial standby generators and related transfer switches; stationary generators and related transfer switches; single-engine industrial generators; industrial standby generators; industrial transfer switches; light towers, mobile generators, and mobile energy storage systems; and aftermarket service parts and product accessories. The company distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, electrical, HVAC and solar wholesalers, catalogs, equipment rental companies and distributors, and solar installers; and directly to end users. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.