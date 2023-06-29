3,277 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

