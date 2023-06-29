Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

V opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

