Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

V opened at $228.05 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

