SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,812,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,224,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 331,052 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,728,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.82. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.