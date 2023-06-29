Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 481,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,628 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 495,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

