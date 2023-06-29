Clarius Group LLC Sells 78 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.37. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

