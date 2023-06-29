Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

