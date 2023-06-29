Clarius Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

