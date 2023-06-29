Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

