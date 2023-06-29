Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

