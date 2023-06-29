Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,075 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,256,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of IMO opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

