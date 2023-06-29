Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $74,497,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Masco stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

