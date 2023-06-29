T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

