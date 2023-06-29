Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

