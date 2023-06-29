3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

