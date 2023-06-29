J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director James S. Scully Sells 12,958 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $269,008.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in J.Jill by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J.Jill by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J.Jill by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

