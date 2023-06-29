Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) COO Jeffery S. Sylvester Sells 1,900 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

