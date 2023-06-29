Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. Research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

