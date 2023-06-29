Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. Research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
