James S. Scully Sells 9,548 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $20.27 on Thursday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 67.9% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in J.Jill by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.