Financial Review: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) vs. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $15.80 billion 0.71 $944.00 million $4.09 11.67 Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 4 7 0 2.64 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BorgWarner and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BorgWarner presently has a consensus price target of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.97% 14.85% 6.58% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging. The E-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment provides rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. The Fuel Injection segment develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. This segment provides a range of solutions, including fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance, and test equipment and vehicle diagnostics. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

