Analyzing SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute -17.41% -26.61% -12.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute $252.48 million 0.18 $150,000.00 ($0.71) -0.86

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SHL Telemedicine and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oncology Institute has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 879.59%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices; TeleWeight, a trans-telephonic weight monitoring device for personal use; TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use; TeleBreather, a remote electronic handheld device to test the working of lungs; and TelePulse Oximeter, an electronic handheld diagnostic device to measure the saturation level of oxygen in blood, as well as pulse rate. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using telephonic and internet communication technology. The company serves patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, physicians, and other health care providers. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

