Comparing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Free Report) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 1 13 0 2.93

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $56.27, suggesting a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $3.80 million 1.41 -$11.41 million ($0.12) -0.38 Guardant Health $449.54 million 8.40 -$654.59 million ($6.49) -5.66

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -388.59% -877.87% -148.07% Guardant Health -137.90% -530.36% -39.83%

Summary

Guardant Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is Aristotle, a mRNA-based multi-cancer panel test for for the detection of multiple discrete cancers from a single sample of blood. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman's risk for developing breast cancer; and COVID-19 Tests. The company is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It also offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies to enhance the performance and clinical utility of cancer tests. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to study the correlation between molecular cancer biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

