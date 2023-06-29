Reviewing Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Free Report) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transurban Group and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transurban Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Verra Mobility 0 2 1 0 2.33

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Transurban Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transurban Group N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 11.40% 69.16% 9.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transurban Group and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Transurban Group and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transurban Group N/A N/A N/A $0.18 53.03 Verra Mobility $741.60 million 3.88 $92.47 million $0.46 41.59

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Transurban Group. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transurban Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Transurban Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Transurban Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

