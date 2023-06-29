Insider Selling: Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

