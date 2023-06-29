Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM) Insider Geoffrey Hill Buys 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM – Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,500.00 ($16,333.33).

Advance Metals Stock Performance

Advance Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds interest in the Anderson Creek gold project covering an area of 496 acres which consists of 24 claims located in Idaho; and the Garnet Creek copper project that consists of 2527 hectares located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.