Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,396,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,831,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

