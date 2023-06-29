Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider David M. Epstein Sells 25,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 908,963 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

